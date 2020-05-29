Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

VMR Bundaberg towing in a boat with engine troubles for their third activation of the day on Thursday.

VMR Bundaberg towing in a boat with engine troubles for their third activation of the day on Thursday.

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue has been run off their feet with activations this week.

Yesterday, Bundaberg Rescue crews started the day at 6am and didn’t finish until midnight with four activations.

In the morning they aided the Hervey Bay Water Police in the search for missing Hervey Bay boatie, Paul Brazier, who did not return from a fishing trip as planned on Tuesday afternoon.

While VMR Bundaberg assisted with the continued search Mr Brazier’s boat was found upturned in Fraser Coast waters yesterday.

Today the search was extended to land and this afternoon a police spokesman said the search had been scaled back and land and sea patrols would continue for the next two or so days.

While searching for Mr Brazier on Thursday, VMR Bundaberg volunteer Tony Van Wijk said they received a second activation which ended up being completed by Water Police who happened to pass the boat and jump started the vessel’s flat battery.

It was then followed by a third activation where a boat required towing due to engine problems.

After returning to the boat harbour after dark they received yet another activation but Mr Van Wijk said, “after being out on the ocean for 12 hours fatigue started to set in so I organised a new skipper and a fresh crew.”

Mr Van Wijk said the new crew towed another boat in due to engine problems and didn’t finish up for the day until midnight.

After a mammoth day, Mr Van Wijk said some weeks were busy and others very quiet but either way they volunteered there time to give back to the community.

“We are all volunteers who do it for the community and enjoy it, it is good to do something,” he said.