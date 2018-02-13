Bundy VMR helps 12 passengers off Burnett Heads

TWELVE passengers are back on dry land after being rescued when their charter boat lost power on its way back to shore at the weekend.

The Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue crew took the boat Bundy Rescue to attend the double engine failure, just north of Burnett Heads.

A Bundaberg VMR radio operator said the rescue was over in about two hours because the vessel was on its way back and broke down relatively close to the coast.

According to the volunteer's Facebook page, Bundy Rescue was activated just before 4pm on Sunday to help a charter boat with 12 passengers on board that had both engines fail.

"The charter vessel had been returning to Burnett Heads in a 15-knot northerly when one engine failed,” the post read.

"The second gave out shortly after, leaving the vessel at anchor in sloppy seas.

"The job was all wrapped up by 6pm with some very happy customers back on safe ground.”

The rescue was relatively easy compared to one Bundaberg VMR performed on January 13 when Bundy Rescue 2 was sent to help a 7m plate boat with three people on board.

It was returning to Burnett Heads from the Warrego Shoals when it developed a fuel blockage, some 16 nautical miles north of the river.

The fishermen had lost their anchor while fishing and the northerly had picked up to 20 knots, making it hard to determine the actual position of the vessel.

In an almost four-hour ordeal, the local crew got the boat and fishermen back to shore safely.