Bundy VMR called to help water police crew

AFTER a busy morning training with the Life Flight RACQ the Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue crew were activated by Gladstone Water Police to help with a mono hull sailing vessel that had suffered equipment failures 26nm north of Burnett Heads.

The crew were tasked at 2.30pm on Tuesday and were in for an all-nighter.

The Bundy Rescue rendezvoused with the Water Police RIB who helped th local crew with rigging a tow line for the voyage back to Burnett Heads.

A Bundy VMR spokesman said the job was compounded by the fact that the solo sailor had no power for radios or lights, had no steering and was unable to get his sail fully down.

"This required streaming a sea anchor behind the vessel,” he said.

"The five hour tow was uneventful however difficulty was experienced in anchoring him in the Burnett River due to the stiff breeze and not being able to fully get his sail down.

"A tired crew finished this activation at midnight.”