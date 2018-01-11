Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundy VMR called to help water police crew

Bundaberg VMR
Mikayla Haupt
by

AFTER a busy morning training with the Life Flight RACQ the Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue crew were activated by Gladstone Water Police to help with a mono hull sailing vessel that had suffered equipment failures 26nm north of Burnett Heads.

The crew were tasked at 2.30pm on Tuesday and were in for an all-nighter.

The Bundy Rescue rendezvoused with the Water Police RIB who helped th local crew with rigging a tow line for the voyage back to Burnett Heads.

A Bundy VMR spokesman said the job was compounded by the fact that the solo sailor had no power for radios or lights, had no steering and was unable to get his sail fully down.

"This required streaming a sea anchor behind the vessel,” he said.

"The five hour tow was uneventful however difficulty was experienced in anchoring him in the Burnett River due to the stiff breeze and not being able to fully get his sail down.

"A tired crew finished this activation at midnight.”

Topics:  boat vmr vmr bundaberg water police

Bundaberg News Mail
Corbin is ready for the test

Corbin is ready for the test

CORBIN Strong knows if he doesn't win in Bundaberg this weekend, his brother Hayden will be the first to tell him all about it.

The most drawn Powerball numbers ahead of $55m jackpot

MAX PRICE: Tip Top Gold Max soft white sliced bread. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Someone could be $55m richer tonight

CBD survey helps finalise plans

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project.

CBD lacking things to do and car parks

BREAKING: Councillor Peter Heuser resigns

TIME'S UP: Mayor Jack Dempsey with Councillor Peter Heuser at a media conference announcing Cr Heuser's resignation.

It's been a privilege

Local Partners