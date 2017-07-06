Bundy visitor information centre one of five chosen for project

BID WIN: Volunteer ambassador Diane Foley is excited Bundaberg VIC won the bid to be part of a pilot project to collect information from tourists.

THE Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre has been successful in its bid to take part in Tourism and Events Queensland's VICReview system.

The system collects, collates and analyses visitor feedback and data efficiently and accurately.

The non-intrusive customer feedback platform collects information via an iPad. It's customisable, anonymous and quick and easy to use.

Only five VICs were chosen for the pilot, will help help in determining the value and worth of accredited VICs in Bundaberg region's stakeholders.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the survey only takes about 15 seconds to complete.

"It will then turn visitors' opinions into visitor intelligence that can be used to make better business decisions for the information centres and help improve customer service,” Ms Reid said.