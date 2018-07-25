Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

LINED UP: Bagged sugar at Bingera Sugar Mill, circa 1950. Bundaberg was home to an estimated 2000 migrants in 1962.

IT'S unlikely Bundaberg will be a centre of migration soon but that wasn't always the case.

Yesterday the NewsMail reported that Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he didn't support moving migrants to areas of high unemployment following reports the government was developing a new policy to keep migrants in the regions.

Turn back the clock 56 years and Bundy was the centre of migrant settlement on the central Queensland coast.

Good Neighbour Council of Queensland Bundaberg branch president Carl Nielson delivered a report to a conference in October 1962 on the effects of migration on jobs and industry between Gladstone and Nambour.

Mr Nielson said post-war migration began with the arrival of displaced Europeans in 1948, the News-Mail reported at the time.

Numbers had been limited because most industries at the time were seasonal.

Sugar was the biggest employer of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour, but its influence on the workforce was limited to only half the year.

In the early days when labour was scarce, Mr Nielson said migrants had been most valuable to the industry during harvest.

Later, when work contracts had not been rigidly enforced, migrants began drifting into the area for the harvest, leaving for other centres when the season ended. Few returned for another season.

MIGRANT WORKERS: The Marano gang were Italian canecutters who worked in the Isis district in the early 1900s. Childers Historical Society

From 1952, Dutch and Italian migrants began to arrive in force and many so-called "unassisted" migrants came to the district, some brought by family and friends.

A new phase began in 1952 with the expansion of the tobacco industry and sharefarming by Italians.

By 1960-61, there were an estimated 120 Italian sharefarmers.

Several hundred migrants also grew smallcrops including pineapples, tomatoes, peanuts and watermelons.

Mr Nielson told the conference about 2000 migrants called Bundaberg home.

The most pressing problem, he said, was to strike a balance between increasing population and over-expanding the pool of labour - vastly different issues to those faced in modern times.

A major barrier to increased employment had developed in the only regional industry that could have absorbed unskilled migrant labour - the mechanisation of the sugar cane industry. Interestingly automation is an issue society is continuing to grapple with.

According to the News-Mail, the first migrant to work in Bundy's sugar industry was John Gregory of Malta.

The paper reported on August 23, 1948, that Mr Gregory was one of 435 immigrants on the Strathnaver and was hired by Mr C. A. Hill of Springhill Plantation.

