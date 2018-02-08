Bundy turtles race on live TV

TURTLLY AWESOME MORNING: Waking up with Today had a bit of local touch yesterday. Weather correspondent Aislin Kriukelis and her crew were at Mon Repos yesterday and broadcast the release of turtle hatchlings live.

TURTLLY AWESOME MORNING: Waking up with Today had a bit of local touch yesterday. Weather correspondent Aislin Kriukelis and her crew were at Mon Repos yesterday and broadcast the release of turtle hatchlings live. Mikayla Haupt

"IT'S Mother Nature reminding us how amazing it is."

Yesterday wasn't the first time Aislin Kriukelis, a Queenslander, has visited Mon Repos, but it was the first time she broadcast its wonder to the rest of the country.

Ms Kriukelis filmed the weather segment for Channel Nine's Today Show from our sandy shores, treating viewers to turtle hatchlings making their first journey into the sea.

"We've had the most amazing morning, I was worried because of how much it was raining over the weekend, but it's been absolutely beautiful," she said.

"We had one of our live crosses where we were going to dig in the sand to see if we could find anything, and we didn't know if there'd be anything to show; but, luckily, not only were there some open eggs but some little baby turtles too.

"They were actually stuck in the weeds, so if they hadn't of been rescued the wouldn't have survived."

In the segment's final cross, they managed to capture the hatchlings making their way out to sea.

"It was perfect," Ms Kriukelis said.

"I absolutely love this whole area, I have a one-year-old and I can't wait for her to be old enough to see it herself."

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism marketing manager Ellie Tonkin said national media coverage like yesterday presented an incredible opportunity for our destination to be showcased.

"Immediately following the coverage, the interest in Mon Repos and the region spiked, with the region's visitor information centres inundated with enquiries from around the country.

"The rangers at Mon Repos, including Cathy Gatley and Dr Col Limpus, are brilliant ambassadors for the region and they worked hard with Tourism and Events Queensland and the team at BNBT to deliver an inspiring morning of exposure for our region.

"We were also pleased to have Brett Lakey of Lady Musgrave Experience join the broadcast as well and share his passion for the turtle experience on the Southern Great Barrier Reef."