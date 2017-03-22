Bundy turtles head to Brisbane

PRECIOUS turtle eggs transported from Bundaberg to Brisbane will be some of the star attractions at the World Science Festival Brisbane today.

The eggs were collected from nests at Mon Repos, as part of the world-renowned Queensland Turtle Conservation project; meticulously incubated at exactly 29.9 degrees; and timed to hatch over the festival's five days.

Queensland Museum Curator of Reptiles and Amphibians Patrick Couper was ready to take on his role as surrogate turtle mother.

Picking up the gauntlet from where the mother turtles left off, Mr Couper was protective of the 70 loggerhead turtle eggs now under his watch.

He's cared for them behind the scenes at the Queensland Museum since February 22, having successfully avoided all pot holes on the drive down.

"Actually, the eggs are usually reasonably robust at that stage, but suffice to say I was very alert and driving very carefully,” Mr Couper said.

"We drive with the air conditioner on all the way, even if we have to stop for any reason, until the incubator is safely in the museum's collection room, where a stable temperature can be maintained at precisely 29.9 degrees.”

EHP chief scientist Dr Col Limpus will host his much-anticipated Let's Talk Turtles event at the festival, alongside Mr Couper.

The Hatchery, however, a free event open to all during the five-day festival, will be manned by Patrick and a team of volunteers.

This season, Dr Limpus delighted in the return of a special visitor: a 56-year-old turtle, nick-named Sweet Pea (by local students turned junior turtle rangers at St Luke's Anglican School), who laid 491 eggs after a nine-year absence.

First tagged at Mon Repos in 1989, Sweet Pea has laid close to 3000 eggs.