Anette Pfingst, Michael Murphy and Kellie Orreal.
News

Bundy trio fighting fit for comp

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
THE early bird gets the worm and a chance to represent their state and country at the Masters League crossfit competition.

Anette Pfingst, Michael Murphy and Kellie Orreal from Crossfit United Bundaberg have spent the past three months preparing for the comp which will see them compete against more than 400 master athletes from Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the UK.

One of the gym owners Megan Murphy said the trio’s commitment to the comp was incredible — everyone of them was a parent and had a job which they worked around to get in top condition.

Mrs Murphy said Kellie and Anette were starting at 3.30am to get their training in, while Michael was putting in the hours in the middle of the day, around classes.

Kellie and Michael will be competing in the advanced division, and Anette is in the intermediate division.

The competition is in Melbourne this weekend.

competition crossfit exercise fit masters league
