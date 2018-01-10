Bundy treasure hunters save the day for Sydney family

SENTIMENTAL: The necklace and charm, that is engraved "To my daughter” belongs to 11-year-old Chelsy Lill. It was lost at a Bargara beach and found by Bundy's History Hunters Ben Shorten and Darren Draper.

AFTER losing a sentimental necklace in the sand at a Bargara beach more than a week ago, a Sydney family had lost all hope.

The necklace and charm, that is engraved with the words "to my daughter” belongs to 11-year-old Chelsy Lill.

She is one of four sisters given the necklace by mum Nicole Lill.

Mrs Lill said recent struggles with her daughter's health had put a strain on the family.

With four daughters, and two boys she calls her own, a trip to Bundaberg was set to brighten up their holidays.

The family have been through ups and downs as youngest daughter Sophey, 4, has a rare medical condition.

Her condition, Russell-Silver syndrome, is characterised by slow growth before and after birth and affects about one in 70,000 people.

Losing the necklace was a sad downside to their seaside break, but then some local heroes came to the rescue.

After a call-out on social media, Bundaberg blokes Darren Draper and Ben Shorten took to the sand with their metal detectors.

Within minutes the precious locket was found, after days of being washed around in the surf.

It was a gesture that meant the world to Mrs Lill.

"It's the little things in life which mean the most,” she said.

"I don't think they realise what they did by finding it.”

Mrs Lill said the holiday north was a break away from the hustle and bustle of their busy life in New South Wales, and was just what they needed.

"When the struggles of life become too much it's the smallest things that mean the most,” she said.

"Sophey is going in for major surgery next week.

"We live medically on a day-to-day basis.

"We took the family away just to give them a break from the emotional and financial stress of it all.”