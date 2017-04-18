Bundy trail runner's agonising choice

INTO NATURE: Trail runner Mat Grills said the Down Under 135 was the toughest event he'd attempted.

WHEN the ambassador for an ultra marathon fails to finish, you know it is a truly diabolical challenge.

Trail runner Mat Grills has run upwards of 200km at events around Australia in the past but the Down Under 135, a new event west of Melbourne that promised to be the country's "gnarliest" yet, was his undoing.

The Bargara cafe owner spoke about the tough decision to pull out, snake encounters and a trail run with barely a trail.

Mat Grills competes in the gruelling Down Under 135. Contributed

"In my opinion and according to people I spoke to, it's definitely the hardest event in Australia," he said.

Only five of the 17 "crazy" ultra runners who entered completed the 217km race.

Mr Grills was on his feet for 18 hours and completed 82km before he hit his mental and physical limit.

"I've done 50km in around four and a half hours before, but the first 50km of this one took 11 hours," he said.

"There were really steep sections but then there

were really tedious sections that were overgrown with

no path; (you were) trying to find trail markers."

The former policeman opened The Journey three months ago and the business took priority over his preparation, he admitted.

"I couldn't eat for the last five or six hours so my stomach was probably what stopped me in the end, but mentally I struggled as well," he said.

"I've had so much going on here (at the cafe) - for an event like that you really have to be 100% on the game, and my mind wasn't completely on the job."

Winding up in hospital with rhabdomyolysis, a severe form of dehydration, after an event in October was also in the back of his mind.

The bunch of "madmen" - and women - who took on the Down Under 135 ultra marathon. Contributed

At 3am, well outside of any phone reception, Mr Grills made the choice to pull out.

"By the end, I was staggering," he said.

He lay next to a campfire with his crewman Kevin Crowley and other event volunteers close by.

At 7am after nearly 24 hours in the bush, Mr Grills rang his wife Tegan, distraught.

"I was upset, but I didn't even know what was wrong," he said.

"It's always disappointing when you don't do what you aim to achieve, but I've got no regrets.

"It's given me a good insight for next year, what the trail is like and what I'll do differently."

He is back into training this week and counting down the days.

"I'm back at it - I'll be helping Kevie through his 50-mile race next month," he said.