Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Pascoe, Labor's candidate for Hinkler.
Richard Pascoe, Labor's candidate for Hinkler. Mike Knott BUN
Politics

Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

Katie Hall
by
4th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG needs to capitalise on its natural tourism attractions to boost employment opportunities for school leavers, according to Labor Candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe.

His statement follows MP Keith Pitt's comments on Sky News last week that some students in the region aspired to go on the dole.

Mr Pascoe said the comments were "outrageous”.

"The majority of students aren't aspiring to do that,” Mr Pascoe said.

"They want to get into work and create their own lives... they are wanting to have job opportunities and have skills and to create something.”

Asked what he would do to combat intergenerational unemployment, the former primary school teacher said Hinkler's tourism opportunities would help pave the way for job creation.

"We need to give kids hope, create jobs in the area, infrastructure and then the job outlets are there,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Keith knows (the Cashless Debit Card) is highly unpopular and that is why he came out attacking Year 12 students ...”

Katie Hall

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Educators turn on Hinkler MP after Year 12 comments

    premium_icon Educators turn on Hinkler MP after Year 12 comments

    Politics ACTING Education Minister Kate Jones has hit out at member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's claims students in the region are aspiring to go on the dole.

    From big city to Rum city: Ex-Bundy man enjoys Uber drive

    premium_icon From big city to Rum city: Ex-Bundy man enjoys Uber drive

    News Uber driver spills beans on bizarre trips he's made

    EXCLUSIVE: Funding for flood mitigation on its way

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Funding for flood mitigation on its way

    News Less isolation with 4WD flood evacuation track upgrade

    Local Partners