Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

BUNDABERG needs to capitalise on its natural tourism attractions to boost employment opportunities for school leavers, according to Labor Candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe.

His statement follows MP Keith Pitt's comments on Sky News last week that some students in the region aspired to go on the dole.

Mr Pascoe said the comments were "outrageous”.

"The majority of students aren't aspiring to do that,” Mr Pascoe said.

"They want to get into work and create their own lives... they are wanting to have job opportunities and have skills and to create something.”

Asked what he would do to combat intergenerational unemployment, the former primary school teacher said Hinkler's tourism opportunities would help pave the way for job creation.

"We need to give kids hope, create jobs in the area, infrastructure and then the job outlets are there,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Keith knows (the Cashless Debit Card) is highly unpopular and that is why he came out attacking Year 12 students ...”

Katie Hall