Bundy Tourism shows support for new TLPI conditions

CARING FOR WILDLIFE: Katherine Reid, general manager of Bundaberg Tourism, says sustainability and responsibility are key factors for any coastal developments. PAUL BEUTEL

TOURISM is one of the most valuable industries for the region and Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid has voiced her support for tighter development conditions at Bargara.

On Wednesday, Development and Planning Minister Cameron Dick announced the Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) would provide further clarity for coastal development moving forward, with height and light restrictions for coastline developments. Measures on noise and light reduction during the construction period were also put in place.

Ms Reid welcomed the TLPI, which is effective for the next two years, and the safety precautions it would impose.

"Bundaberg Tourism wants to see sustainability to be at the forefront of the visitor experience, with a strong community sense of responsibility for the land, for the loggerhead turtle population and for our proximity to the Great Barrier Reef,” she said.

"Height limitations and restrictions around lighting show that we care about the turtles and also the future.”

During the next two years, Bundaberg Regional Council will have an opportunity to review Bargara's town plan for ongoing construction.

Ms Reid said while further development was necessary for the town's expansion, it was important to take care of the wildlife people were paying to visit.

"It's been proven that we need more leisure accommodation and we know that the turtle season injects millions into the regional economy, so it makes sense to set some rules around coastal development to secure both for the future,” she said.

"The Mon Repos turtle encounter, operational from November to March every year, has around 30,000 people booking the tour, which could have more if there was capacity.”

The turtle season alone is recorded as a multi-million dollar tourism attraction that greatly stimulates the Bundaberg community.

"According to Tourism Research Australia national visitor survey statistics, the average spend per domestic visitor to Bundaberg is $442, meaning the season injects more than $13million into the local economy,” Ms Reid said.

"So many businesses and local families are reliant on the tourism dollars that the turtle season brings over the summer months to the Bundaberg regional economy.

"From cafes to chemists, to service stations and hotels, turtle tourism is really everybody's business.”