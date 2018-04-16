BUNDY TOURISM: Prince's visit brightened up damp holidays

PEEK-A-BOO: Piper-Lee Hickman plays hide and seek with her friends at Alexandra Park on Saturday.

THE effects of ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris have put a dampener on holiday numbers across Bundaberg but failed to rain on the spirit of holiday-goers.

Today is the last day of the Easter school holiday break, which has been far from ideal as rainy weather and wind kept a normally busy period quieter.

Kelly's Beach Resort director Annette Broomham said the Bargara business had lost some group bookings, with tours on the Lady Musgrave Experience cancelled due to weather, but they had been through worse.

"We had quite a few groups booked in that had to cancel,” she said.

"But it could have been worse.”

Spring, Eats and Treats, along the Esplanade at Bargara, reported similar problems.

"It's not been too bad, quieter than usual but the weather wasn't great,” owner Tanya Cramer said.

"Everything relies on that weather.

"Once the threat of the cyclones passed things picked up. This past week has been really great.”

Despite being at the whim of Mother Nature, the two-week break had one thing previous holidays did not - a prince.

The eyes of the world were on Bundaberg when Prince Charles visited the Bundaberg Rum Distillery on April 6.

His visit provided a healthy boost to the local tourism industry, of which the benefits will be ongoing.

And with school set to resume tomorrow, Bundaberg police are reminding residents to slow down to 40km/h in school zones.