Bundy tourism numbers in a spin

NEW REPORT: Figures show 42,000 international visitors have travelled to Bundaberg and spent $46 million in the year to March 2017.

THE State and Federal LNP parties are at odds over international visitor figures for Bundaberg - but it seems both are right.

A press release by sitting Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt concentrated on the positives from the recently released Tourism Research Australia report.

Conversely, the State Opposition concentrated on the negatives in an effort to show the State Government was not doing enough for tourism in Bundaberg.

Mr Pitt's release stated the International Visitor Survey figures showed 42,000 international visitors had travelled to Bundaberg and spent $46 million in the year to March 2017.

"These figures show the Hinkler tourism industry continues to go from strength to strength,” he said.

"This is fantastic news for Hinkler and the 3380 local tourism jobs.”

SO MUCH TO DO: Tourists snorkel off Lady Musgrave Island. Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism

However, Queensland Opposition tourism spokesman Jon Krause said growth for international tourism in the state was well behind the national growth rates.

"These figures show tourists are spending tens of millions of dollars less in Central and North Queensland, spending fewer nights on the Sunshine Coast and in Bundaberg, while the Darling Downs has gone backwards on all three key measures,” he said.

Mr Krause said Bundaberg had experienced an 8.8% fall in the number of nights international visitors stayed in the region.

ATTRACTIONS: The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel is a stand-out tourist attraction in the region. Mike Hillburger

A NewsMail investigation revealed both of these figures are correct - but the total regional expenditure had increased from $43m to $46m, an increase of about 7%.

The average regional spend for a visitor was $41 a night.

Bundaberg was ranked at number 21 in the nation for the number of international visitors and money spent.

In backpacking visitors, Bundaberg jumped No. 13 because of the region's strong agricultural industry.

Bundaberg had more backpackers, 20,000 for the year, but the number of backpacker visitor nights dropped from 611,000 to 516,000, about an 18% decrease.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said Bundaberg region visitation was 93% domestic and only 7% international.

For a more in-depth look, the International Visitor Survey is available on the Tourism Research Australia website.

TOP 13 BACKPACKER DESTINATIONS

1 Sydney

2 Melbourne

3 Brisbane

4 Perth

5 Tropical North Queensland

6 Gold Coast

7 NSW North Coast

8 Sunshine Coast

9 Adelaide

10 Whitsundays

11 Australia's South West

12 Canberra

13 Bundaberg