Bundy tour a best kept secret

GET AWAY: Air Fraser will take tourist from Bundaberg to Fraser Island this week.

GET AWAY: Air Fraser will take tourist from Bundaberg to Fraser Island this week. Air Fraser

BUNDABERG sits on the edge of two Unesco world heritage sites and some of the best kept secrets around.

All of which have now been rolled into one for Best Kept Secrets on the Great Barrier Reef tour.

Organiser and owner of Bargara's Zen Beach Retreat Shane Emms said the tour would not only help give value to the region but also help with future investment.

He said the target audience was from interstate businesses and the inaugural tour this week would see 18 Chinese businessman jump on board the eight-day trip.

"This is a big investment with a significant injection into the local economy in this one week visit,” Mr Emms said.

"We have chartered three planes to take us out to Fraser and plan a great four-wheel drive day out for our guests.”

BUNDABERG sits on the edge of two Unesco world heritage sites and some of the best kept secrets around. Shane Emms

Mr Emms said it was the lure of the nature and the location of two Unesco world heritage sites from the one doorstep which swayed the businessmen to come here.

There only 19 Unesco, meaning the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, in Australia.

Mr Emms said tourist were able to take up two at the same time in Northern Queensland but the Daintree and the reef were miles apart.

From Bundaberg it's a 40 minute flight to Fraser Island and a hop and skip to the reef.

Air Fraser owner Troy Geltch said it was the first time they had flown out of Bundaberg with a tourist package.

"This has opened the doors for Bundy to reach Fraser,” Mr Geltch said.

"It's something special and we are proud to be part of it.”

Mr Emms said the chartered flights from the Rum City was a highlight for the business class.

"The quality of our reef and the islands so close by has attracted them here,” he said.

"Travel agents are walking away from Cairns and travelling here now.”

The best kept secrets include Fraser, Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliot Islands.

Relaxing at the Zen and dining on the region's best produce.