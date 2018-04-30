Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GET AWAY: Air Fraser will take tourist from Bundaberg to Fraser Island this week.
GET AWAY: Air Fraser will take tourist from Bundaberg to Fraser Island this week. Air Fraser
Destinations

Bundy tour a best kept secret

Emma Reid
by
30th Apr 2018 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG sits on the edge of two Unesco world heritage sites and some of the best kept secrets around.

All of which have now been rolled into one for Best Kept Secrets on the Great Barrier Reef tour.

Organiser and owner of Bargara's Zen Beach Retreat Shane Emms said the tour would not only help give value to the region but also help with future investment.

He said the target audience was from interstate businesses and the inaugural tour this week would see 18 Chinese businessman jump on board the eight-day trip.

"This is a big investment with a significant injection into the local economy in this one week visit,” Mr Emms said.

"We have chartered three planes to take us out to Fraser and plan a great four-wheel drive day out for our guests.”

BUNDABERG sits on the edge of two Unesco world heritage sites and some of the best kept secrets around.
BUNDABERG sits on the edge of two Unesco world heritage sites and some of the best kept secrets around. Shane Emms

Mr Emms said it was the lure of the nature and the location of two Unesco world heritage sites from the one doorstep which swayed the businessmen to come here.

There only 19 Unesco, meaning the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, in Australia.

Mr Emms said tourist were able to take up two at the same time in Northern Queensland but the Daintree and the reef were miles apart.

From Bundaberg it's a 40 minute flight to Fraser Island and a hop and skip to the reef.

Air Fraser owner Troy Geltch said it was the first time they had flown out of Bundaberg with a tourist package.

"This has opened the doors for Bundy to reach Fraser,” Mr Geltch said.

"It's something special and we are proud to be part of it.”

Mr Emms said the chartered flights from the Rum City was a highlight for the business class.

"The quality of our reef and the islands so close by has attracted them here,” he said.

"Travel agents are walking away from Cairns and travelling here now.”

The best kept secrets include Fraser, Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliot Islands.

Relaxing at the Zen and dining on the region's best produce.

best kept secret tour bundaberg shane emms tour tourism troy geltch zen retreat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Drunk driver caused head-on while going to buy more drinks

    premium_icon Drunk driver caused head-on while going to buy more drinks

    News DRUNK and behind the wheel, Luke Wesley Henderson was driving on the Bruce Highway at Apple Tree Creek to get more drinks and continue his drinking session.

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:24 PM
    Elderly man hurt, skate park kids to the rescue

    Elderly man hurt, skate park kids to the rescue

    Community Good news to warm the heart

    Family remembers early days running kiosk

    Family remembers early days running kiosk

    News Ice cream spiders and seaside air go hand in hand

    'Sparks flying': Man behind hell police chase fronts court

    premium_icon 'Sparks flying': Man behind hell police chase fronts court

    Crime Wrong way on the highway has put this man in front of the courts

    Local Partners