BUNDY TOUCH READY TO GO: Sides will play in CQ titles

TOUCH: Bundy Touch hopes a home-ground advantage can help them to beat Central Queensland's best this weekend.

The association is hosting the Central Queensland Touch Association junior championships in Bundy on Saturday, in the lead-up to the state cup later this year.

Bundaberg will compete against Rockhampton and Gladstone and have one team in under-10, U12, U14 and U16 in boys and girls.

The aim will be to stop Rocky, which have dominated recent championships.

The association has the most teams entered with three teams each in U10 and U12 boys and girls, two each in U14 boys and girls and one in each of the U16 competitions.

Bundaberg director of coaching David Bonser said the region was hopeful one age group can knock off the Redbacks.

"Our strongest age group is our under-12 girls - they've been strong for a couple of years.

"The other strong team as well will be the under-16 boys, if they've got their mind on the job.”

Bonser, who oversees all teams, will also coach the U12 boys and said the side might struggle.

"They are pretty raw. We actually haven't had much preparation because a lot of these guys are in the under-12 school team,” he said.

"We'll be working on a couple of things, one of those will be making sure we can get to the other end.”

For most teams, it will be their first hit out this season.

In the U10 age group it is the first time some will play the game competitively.

"We've been training two or three days a week and they've just improved out of sight,” Bundy U10 girls coach Suzanne Essex said.

"We've got some fast girls out there so we hope they'll do well.

"We want them to learn things, remember what we trained them to do and enjoy it, they are only babies.”

Essex said the side would like to come away with a couple of wins.

The titles start at 8.30am at Greg Duncan Fields with finals to be held later in the day.