A TODDLER has suffered significant injuries after being hit by a four-wheel-drive this morning.

Emergency crews rushed to Loeskow St, Gooburrum shortly before 8.30am

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said a "two-year-old female was run over by a four-wheel drive and has a possible fractured pelvis and lower leg injury".

He said she was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.