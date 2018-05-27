Menu
GOAT: Johnathan Thurston is often referred to as the greatest rugby league player of all time. DAN HIMBRECHTS
Bundy to spend the evening with football legend

Emma Reid
27th May 2018 1:02 PM

GET ready, Bundaberg, for an evening with football legend Johnathan Thurston.

From humble beginnings to rising through the ranks collecting every individual rugby league accolade and team honour, Thurston is a once-in-a-generation footballer.

Nominated for Australian of the Year this year, Thurston has a passion for education and leadership, in particular representing the Australian indigenous community.

The Bundaberg community will have a chance to see the rare insight into the mind of a champion.

During Thurston's professional NRL career he has frequently been cited as rugby league's best player and quite arguably the greatest to ever play the game.

Thurston is embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand starting in October, and will be live on stage at a variety of venues talking in depth about his life, career and culture.

See him at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in Bundaberg on October 18.

Tickets are:

  • $199 adult diamond
  • $99 adult platinum
  • $79 children platinum

Click here for more information or to book.

