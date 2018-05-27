Bundy to spend the evening with football legend

GOAT: Johnathan Thurston is often referred to as the greatest rugby league player of all time.

GET ready, Bundaberg, for an evening with football legend Johnathan Thurston.

From humble beginnings to rising through the ranks collecting every individual rugby league accolade and team honour, Thurston is a once-in-a-generation footballer.

Nominated for Australian of the Year this year, Thurston has a passion for education and leadership, in particular representing the Australian indigenous community.

The Bundaberg community will have a chance to see the rare insight into the mind of a champion.

During Thurston's professional NRL career he has frequently been cited as rugby league's best player and quite arguably the greatest to ever play the game.

Thurston is embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand starting in October, and will be live on stage at a variety of venues talking in depth about his life, career and culture.

See him at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in Bundaberg on October 18.

Tickets are:

$199 adult diamond

$99 adult platinum

$79 children platinum

Click here for more information or to book.