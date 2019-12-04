Menu
Bundy to light up with Christmas cheer

Geordi Offord
4th Dec 2019 5:20 PM
THE Bundaberg CBD is going to light up with Christmas cheer tomorrow night with the annual Pageant of Lights.

Get festive with markets, carols and the lighting of the tree.

There will also be the parade which has 72 floats participating this year.

The parade will have a special new feature with local alpacas helping to lead Santa’s sleigh through the Bundaberg CBD.

Local Year 6 student Testro will also be helping Mayor Jack Dempsey turn on the Christmas tree lights.

Cr Dempsey encouraged locals to celebrate the festive season.

“No other region in Australia celebrates Christmas like the Bundaberg region, so get on down to Pageant of Lights,” he said.

The festivities kick off from 5pm Thursday with the turning on of the lights and the parade kicking off at 7pm.

