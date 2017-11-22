Bundy to light up for New Year's

NEW YEAR'S FUN: The team from Auswide Bank, Stroud Homes and Bundaberg Regional Council gear up for the New Year's Eve Spectacular at Anzac Park.

NEW YEAR'S FUN: The team from Auswide Bank, Stroud Homes and Bundaberg Regional Council gear up for the New Year's Eve Spectacular at Anzac Park.

NEW Year's Eve celebrations will go off with a bang this year with a spectacular fireworks display to light up the sky.

Mayor Jack Dempsey encouraged residents to join the The Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular celebrations in Anzac Park from 5pm on Sunday, December 31.

"Welcome in the New Year on the banks of the Burnett River with our community celebration which will feature food and market stalls, a talent search and entertainment for all of the family to enjoy,” he said.

"We have had a year of great achievement for Council, the Bundaberg Region and our community and this is a great opportunity to come together and recognise the year that was as we look towards reaching new heights in 2018.

"This free family friendly event features a superhero themed fireworks display for our youngest residents at 8.30pm followed by the fireworks spectacular at midnight.

"Residents are encouraged to dress in superhero theme as part of the celebrations.”

Council's Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said food and market stalls, rides and face painting would be operating in Anzac Park from 5pm with the entertainment underway from 6pm.

"In keeping with our superhero theme, we will open the evening's entertainment with an appearance from Captain Active who is taking a break from his adventures in Activeland to share stories with the region's families,” Cr Peters said.

"The stage will then be opened up to the region's musicians to battle it out in our popular talent search.

"From previous events we know to expect very high quality performances which are sure to delight the audience.”

The Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular will be held in Anzac Park from 5pm to midnight on Sunday, December 31.