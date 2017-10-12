Bundy to host two-day conference

CEO of the Community Services Industry Association, Belinda Drew talking at the B/HERT event hosted by CQ University in Rockhampton.

CEO of the Community Services Industry Association, Belinda Drew talking at the B/HERT event hosted by CQ University in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK090916cuni2

BUNDABERG will accomplish another first when it hosts the two-day Biennial Queensland Community Development Conference in two weeks.

The conference is targeted towards professionals and volunteers across the community sectors who engage with the public in many forms, be it through health services, teaching, as elected representatives, as service club volunteers or service providers.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the conference had attracted exceptional keynote speakers and an incredibly engaging agenda of seminar topics.

"There is no doubt that attendees will be able to enrich themselves with knowledge that will carry over into positive outcomes in their professional lives as well as enable the volunteer to better target the activities of his or her organisation,” she said.

Cr Peters said as a prelude to the conference the traditional Les Halliwell Memorial Address will be presented by Belinda Drew, who has more than 20 years of experience in the community services industry.

"Her key focus has been in the area of financing community organisations, operational sustainability, micro financing, social entrepreneurship, management and strategic leadership,” Cr Peters said.

Les Halliwell was the inaugural head of the UQ School of Social Work in 1956.

His efforts laid the framework for a unique approach to community development in Queensland.

The address is a free event and will be held at The Waves on Wednesday, October 25, starting at 5.30pm.

The conference will be held from October 26-27.

For details visit bundabergregionevents. com.au/cdqld-2017 or phone 1300 883 699. Registrations for the conference close tomorrow.