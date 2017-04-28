Bundy to host Nanning business envoys

Mayor Jack Dempsey with plans for the $1.6m garden the city of Nanning in China gifted Bundaberg last year.

BUNDABERG will host a large delegation of business people from Sister City Nanning on June 26-27, with a prime focus on agriculture, tourism, education and real estate.

The delegation will consist of about 30 individuals and focus on export and investment opportunities between the two cities.

Interested parties, who might want to have input into the itinerary being planned for this visit, can do so by emailing ideas to the Bundaberg Regional Council economic development team at business@bundaberg .qld.gov.au.