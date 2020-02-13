Bundy to host major cycling event

Brody Allison and Sam Davies will be able to compete at home at the state titles later this year.

CYCLING: This year will be a historic year for the Bundaberg Cycling Club with the club to host a major event for the first time ever.

Bundaberg has been announced as the host of this year’s junior state titles for the road.

Cycling Queensland host a road titles, over roads in time trial, a criterium and a road race, and a track titles held at velodromes.

Bundaberg for the first time will host a road state titles with the best juniors from under-9 to under-17 competing in a criterium, road race and time trial around the roads of our region.

For BCC members Brody Allison and Sam Davies it gives them the chance to compete at home.

More details will be given about the event later today at a press conference that will feature both Cycling Queensland and BCC.

This post will update.