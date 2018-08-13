Bundy to host major AFL Wide Bay final

Gympie's Kimba Rowlands and the team will play in Bundy.

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay and Gympie will travel to the Rum City this Saturday to face off for a spot in the AFL Wide Bay grand final.

The NewsMail can reveal the two sides will play at Frank Coulthard Oval after the Bombers chose the venue yesterday.

The Bombers as minor premiers could have chosen to play at Frank Coulthard Oval or at Bay Power's home ground Keith Dunne Oval with juniors to play at both venues this weekend.

Hervey Bay chose The Waves with some of their juniors already coming here to play this Saturday.

The decision means the other final, between Brothers and Bay Power will be held at Keith Dunne Oval, Bay Power's home ground.

The winner will face the loser of Hervey Bay and Gympie with the loser eliminated.

All games start at 4pm.