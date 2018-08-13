Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie's Kimba Rowlands and the team will play in Bundy.
Gympie's Kimba Rowlands and the team will play in Bundy. LEEROY TODD
Sport

Bundy to host major AFL Wide Bay final

Shane Jones
by
13th Aug 2018 5:57 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay and Gympie will travel to the Rum City this Saturday to face off for a spot in the AFL Wide Bay grand final.

The NewsMail can reveal the two sides will play at Frank Coulthard Oval after the Bombers chose the venue yesterday.

The Bombers as minor premiers could have chosen to play at Frank Coulthard Oval or at Bay Power's home ground Keith Dunne Oval with juniors to play at both venues this weekend.

Hervey Bay chose The Waves with some of their juniors already coming here to play this Saturday.

The decision means the other final, between Brothers and Bay Power will be held at Keith Dunne Oval, Bay Power's home ground.

The winner will face the loser of Hervey Bay and Gympie with the loser eliminated.

All games start at 4pm.

afl wide bay frank coulthard oval hervey bay bombers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man refused bail in alleged tomahawk incident

    premium_icon Man refused bail in alleged tomahawk incident

    News Court hears Callum James Dunlop was affected by drugs and alcohol

    Bundy woman new to dog breeding game, wins Ekka prizes

    premium_icon Bundy woman new to dog breeding game, wins Ekka prizes

    Offbeat Katlynn Brader is on the scent of showring success

    • 13th Aug 2018 6:32 PM

    Local Partners