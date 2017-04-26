Bundy to host conference

BUNDABERG will host the Queensland State Planning Conference, which is expected to draw 250 delegates to the region and showcase the city to a significant audience.

Bundaberg Regional Council voted to support an approach from the Planning Institute of Australia for "in kind” sponsorship of the event valued at $12,000.

The support covers the hire costs of facilities, including the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Civic Centre, Anzac Park and School of Arts building.”

The three-day event will be held in September.