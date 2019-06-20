Bundy to host best netballers

NETBALL: More than 100 of the best school netballers will be showing off their skills in Bundaberg for the next four days.

The Multiplex will host the Queensland School Sports titles for 10-12 year old girls from today until Sunday, which will see 12 regions compete for state honours.

Wide Bay is hosting the event and will compete against Peninsula, Metropolitan West, Metropolitan East, Metropolitan North, South Coast, Sunshine Coast, South West, North West, Darling Downs, Capricornia and Northern.

"We're expecting around 120 children and their families coming to the region,” tournament organiser Helen Raatz said.

"Teams will play round robin from midday today until Sunday.

"The best players will then be picked for a state team to play at the nationals in Canberra.”

There will be a few Bundaberg players in action with Raatz revealing other Bundy school students will be involved in other areas of the tournament.

"We run a few student officials at the tournament,” she said.

"There's quite a few from Bundaberg that will be doing that.”