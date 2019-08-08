Bundy to hold Dying to Know Awareness Day event

A CENTRAL Queensland palliative care project officer wants to treat death as if it was any ordinary subject, and sees a Dying to Know Awareness Day morning tea in Bundaberg as an opportunity to do so.

Although Dying to Know Awareness Day is marked for today, the morning tea will be held tomorrow at the Neighbourhood Centre.

PHN project officer Linda Byrne said there would be resources given out at the event such as details for local services, as well as activities, but that the day was not just about education and networking.

"I would like to emphasise the need for death to be more normalised, rather than being seen as a medical process,” Ms Byrne said.

"The project that I work under is called the Greater Choices for At Home Palliative Care, and one of the approaches that we support is Compassionate Communities, which aims to promote and integrate social approaches to dying, death and bereavement in the everyday life of individuals.”

She said too many people were dying in conditions against their wishes.

Ms Byrne said she began working in her role after her grandmother died last year, in which the carer suggested taking her to the hospital when the plan was for her to die at home.

"It made me understand the importance of communication of a person's wishes to all people involved in caring for a dying person, and also the importance of documenting our wishes for when we are well so that what we want is clearly communicated to all involved,” she said.

"Unfortunately this is not a unique case, and while over 70 per cent of Australians say that they would prefer to die at home, only 14 per cent actually do, and Advance Care Planning is one step that people can take to increase the likelihood that their wishes for care will be followed.”

The event will be at the Bundaberg Neighbourhood Centre at 10am, Friday, August 9.