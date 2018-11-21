Bundy to hit 34 as the north sizzles at 40

WARM WEATHER: Canadians Neal Wagram and Emma Larochelle enjoying the glorious sunshine at Elliott Heads last month.

WARM WEATHER: Canadians Neal Wagram and Emma Larochelle enjoying the glorious sunshine at Elliott Heads last month. Mike Knott BUN261018WEA1

HOT weather is on its way, but Bundaberg should thank its lucky stars it's not any further north as a weekend of warm temps are forecast.

The temperature is set to soar across the region to the warmest its been this summer as temps reach 34 degrees by Monday.

But to the north communities in Rockhampton will sizzle through a 40 degree weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology Lachlan Stoney said the mercury will start to rise in the next day or two, with Monday hitting the predicted maximum temperature of 34 degrees.

"Friday and Saturday it will be warming up with 33 degrees over the weekend,” Mr Stoney said.

"Capricornia and Central Highlands will be the warmer areas.

"Rockhampton is predicted to crack 40 degrees.”

Mr Stoney said the sea breeze would help to keep the Rum City cooler then the inland areas.

The average maximum November temperature for Bundaberg is 28.5 degrees, this month the hottest it has been is 31 degrees.

Tomorrow would be cloudy with a chance of decent showers and late afternoon thunderstorms.

Last week the Bureau of Meteorology's released its three-month forecast, saying it would be a warmer than average Summer for the region.

The December to February climate outlook indicates a drier than normal period and warmer weather across almost all of Australia.

According to the forecast Bundaberg would see a median rainfall of 377mm for the three months.

There is 100 per cent chance of 200mm of rain during this time, but as the rainfall amount increases the chance drops.

There is less than 50 per cent of 400mm falling in the Bundaberg region during summer.

Next month the median rainfall will be 92mm, with 100 per cent chance of at least 25mm falling.