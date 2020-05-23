Bundy to get $2m in roads, community infrastructure funds

Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils are set to receive millions as part of the Coalition Government’s $1.8 billion boost for road and community projects across Australia.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed today’s announcement which includes the establishment of a new $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and the bringing forward of $1.3 billion of the 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payment.

The new program is based on the successful Roads to Recovery program and will enable local councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.

“Fraser Coast Regional Council will receive $1.9 million and Bundaberg Regional Council will receive $2 million under the Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program,” Mr Pitt said.

“Accelerating local infrastructure projects is important for supporting jobs and the local economy in the Hinkler electorate.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic.”

He said the package would not only support jobs, construction businesses and the economy, but also improve local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.

“I will be working closely with both councils to make sure projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible,” he said.

Local road projects to be delivered under the program include, but are not limited to, constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.

A broad range of community infrastructure projects will be eligible including new or upgraded bicycle and walking paths, community facilities, and picnic shelters and barbecue facilities at parks.

Under the Financial Assistance Grant program, 50 per cent of the 2020-21 funding will be made available to council’s this financial year.

Which will be $4,614,696 for the Bundaberg Regional Council and $3,984,516. for the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Guidelines for the Program will be provided directly to local governments by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.