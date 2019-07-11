Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

FOOD SHOWCASE: Cameron and Muppi Dean from Gin Gin and Dry will represent the Bundaberg region at the Regional Flavours event in Brisbane.

FOOD SHOWCASE: Cameron and Muppi Dean from Gin Gin and Dry will represent the Bundaberg region at the Regional Flavours event in Brisbane. Paul Donaldson BUN030816DRY2

A LOCAL food company will be one of many to fly the Bundaberg flag in Brisbane next weekend for the annual Regional Flavours event.

Cameron and Muppi Dean of Gin Gin and Dry will participate in the event again this year along with Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream and Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider.

Mr Dean said the event was the only one that Gin Gin and Dry did.

"We've been doing Regional Flavours since it started,” he said.

"It showcases what we do and we feel we're part of the furniture of it now.

"It's what we look forward to.”

The festival will also have produce from areas such as the South Burnett region and cooking demonstrations from the likes of Masterchef judge Matt Preston, The Living Room's Miguel Maestre, Alastair McLeod and Matt Golinski.

Mr Dean said people attending the event go there with the intention to buy produce from many different regions around Queensland.

"It gives them the chance to see the face behind the product,” he said.

"It's also showing them what people are producing and what they're capable of and it's not just fresh fruit and vegetables.

"It gives us a bit of a presence outside of our region and it's not just the sales we make there but the ones we'll get after through our website.”

Mr Dean said they were proud to represent the Bundaberg region.

"We're always proud of what we do and the products that are in the area,” he said.

"People are getting to know what Bundy has such a wide and diverse range and the event is a showcase of what we have to offer.”

Regional Flavours will be held at South Bank in

Brisbane on July 20 and 21