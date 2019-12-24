Bundy to be short film’s backdrop

FORMER Bundaberg girl Dayna Williams is bringing an entourage of film creators to the region as they create her short film Miss Communication.

Writer and director of this dark comedy, the film looks to explore issues like low self-esteem in the heightened world of social media.

The story follows Odi Spencer who fakes being a hostage in a burglary when she can’t surpass her best friend’s Instagram stardom, something Ms Williams said the concept came to her after taking a course in digital journalism overseas.

She said the script for the short film was based on a pilot she wrote and took about a month to complete.

For Ms Williams writing the script came fairly naturally, constantly thinking about the story whether she’s driving or in the shower, she said when she has a deadline it was all the motivation she needed to get in and get it done.

But directing is a whole other ball game.

When it comes to sitting in the director’s chair there was a lot more responsibility and time as she needs to “fill in the gaps” and compile a team to help bring the story to life.

Despite having interned on the set of feature films and television shows, Miss Communication is Ms Williams’ biggest production.

With plenty of local knowledge and a love for the region, she said Bundaberg was the perfect place to shoot her short film.

Ms Williams isn’t the only former Bundaberg resident to be in the film, she said among the cast and crew are two former Bundy actors from the Playhouse Theatre.

Knowing the area and potential filming locations, Ms Williams said she also knew how supportive the Bundaberg community were, having secured their first sponsorship with Nana’s Pantry.

While still waiting for confirmation on some locations, she said parts of the film will be shot at her parent’s home in East Bundaberg.

Currently in pre-production, the film’s producer Ellie Olman said they are looking to film in Bundaberg next month and were on the look out for anyone who wanted to help them in their filmmaking endeavours through sponsorship.

Ms Olman said the financial assistance would help them feed the crew and cast of 15 people, hire a composer and purchase props, among other expenses which come with creating a short film.

Ms Olman said when looking at a script she’s seeking relevance, not just for the audience but also herself.

Having found that in Ms William’s “topical” work, she said they hope to take Miss Communication to film festivals.

For more information about this production head to their Facebook page Miss Communication – Short Film