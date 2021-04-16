Bundy to be a sea of maroon as footy champions visit

They’re the champion team that have conceded only three State of Origin series in the last 15 years, and on June 1 they’ll be stopping through the Rum City.

Bundaberg will host the Queensland Maroons at a community day, giving local fans and aspiring footballers the chance to meet their heroes.

The Maroons visited Bundaberg in 2013 to help with the flood recovery, where they camped on Salter Oval instead of staying in hotels.

Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman for sport and recreation Councillor Vince Habermann said it was exciting to be hosting the team.

“It was a surprise last year, everyone said the Blues were unbeatable but the mighty Maroons came through,” he said.



“Bundaberg has lots of State of Origin and Australian Rugby League connections going back to the Reynolds’ and Noel Cavanagh who grew up here.

“We’ve got current Australian and Queensland representatives like Felise Kaufusi, who will no doubt be in the team again, and Mal Meninga who was born here in Bundaberg.

“I remember in 2013 the whole community was totally uplifted by their visit, from the parade down the main street to the coaching clinic and the lunch they had.”



Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said the visit would inspire local kids.

“I know as a junior footy coach myself, when kids get out there and meet their heroes it inspires them to get out there, get the jersey, get the footy and go out in the backyard and kick it around until it’s night time,” he said.

“But there’s also a wide range on and off the field in terms of benefits, we know when the kids meet their heroes, when they chat to Daly Cherry-Evans they’re going to tell them to do well in school, that they eat healthy, that they try their hardest in everything they do.

“Whether it’s on or off the field it’s going to teach them some great things going forward in life.”

Mr Smith said the visit will also be good for the economy with people from surrounding areas expected to head to Bundaberg for the day.

“We’re very, very excited to know the Queensland team will be up here and I’m sure we’ll send them away with the right tactics to get out there and beat those dodgy Blues, because we want to see a three nil whitewash again.”

There will be free entry to the Bundaberg Multiplex Sport and Convention Centre from 9am, giving footy supporters a chance to meet their favourite Maroons players.

Throughout the day, a number of events and activities will be accessible for fans, including a chance to:

Purchase Maroons merchandise and apparel

Be part of the Auswide Bank community activation

Witness entertainment from the Today Show and live musicians

Witness the Maroons street parade midmorning

Access free rides and face painting for the whole family

All fans will need to register their attendance, as part of the event’s COVID-Safe plan to ensure the health and safety of all players and supporters.

For those that want to be even closer to the action, there is an opportunity to be part of the Maroons fan day lunch which will be held inside the Convention Centre from noon.

More stories

TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

TOOLS DOWN: Local Men’s Shed to shut up shop

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

