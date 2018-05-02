Menu
Get involved in Australia's Biggest Morning Tea
Bundy, time to put the kettle on

2nd May 2018 7:54 AM

THIS month residents will gather in living rooms, cafes, workplaces and community halls to pour a cup of tea for a special cause.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, one of Cancer Council Queensland's signature events, raises funds to support more than 27,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer annually.

This year the campaign celebrates 25 years of making a difference.

In 2018, the official day to host a morning tea is Thursday May 24, however anyone can host at any time in May or June.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is the largest and most successful event of its kind in Australia, having raised more than $31.2 million.

Register to host an event at biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85 to receive a free morning tea host kit

