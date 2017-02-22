Bundy, this is your chance to be involved in games

2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi the surfing koala at the opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome.

WANT to be involved in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games without having to run, row, cycle or swim in record time?

Bundaberg residents are urged to put their hand up to volunteer at the games, with registrations closing soon.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said volunteers were critical to the ability to deliver a successful games from April 4-15 next year.

"We need the best volunteers helping us to deliver a great games and a terrific experience for the 6600 athletes, officials and hundreds of thousand spectators and visitors to GC2018,” she said.

"The response we've had so far from across Queensland, Australia and the rest of the world has been overwhelming, but we still need more volunteers to sign up.

"This is an opportunity to meet new people, contribute to the success of the games and with all training provided by TAFE Queensland, learn new skills.”

To apply visit gc2018.com/volunteer before the March 20 closing date.