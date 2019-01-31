Bundy, there's a hot new store on the way

NEW STORE: Bullzye Australia is opening a permanant store in Bundaberg.

NEW STORE: Bullzye Australia is opening a permanant store in Bundaberg. Contributed

WHILE aiming to improve the region's shopping appeal, it appears Bundaberg has hit a Bullzye.

Lifestyle clothing and accessory company Bullzye Australia has announced it will be opening a permanent store in the Rum City, upgrading from pop-up shops at the Bundaberg Showgrounds.

The homegrown Australian company features a wide range of men's. women's and children's clothing and accessories, including fashion tops, jeans, backpacks and caps.

The clothing store has a range of women's, men's and kids clothing. Contributed

The expansion to Bundaberg will be the fifth store in the company's fleet, with pop-up stores being featured across the country, and hiring has begun in the lead-up to the grand opening.

The NewsMail reached out to Bullzye for comment but did not receive a response.

Positions are available for an experienced store manager as well as casual sales assistants to be trained up and help the brand open the new store.

The clothing store has a range of women's, men's and kids clothing. Contributed

A description of the managers position on Seek.com.au states successful applicants will have proven experience managing budgets and rosters, effective communication and reporting skills, and the ability to manage loss prevention effectively.

The listing also says the role includes an attractive, above-award salary, generous staff discounts and the ability to train a new team from the start.

Apply for the casual sales assistant roles by emailing a resume to careers@bullzyegear.com, or apply for the experienced managers roll here.