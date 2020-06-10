Bundy the winner if AFL is played

Michael Lovett marks for the Brothers Bulldogs last year. The season for both Bundy clubs is about to start.

AUSSIE RULES: Bundaberg will be the big winners when it comes to hosting major events in AFL Wide Bay over the next 12 months.

That’s if the season starts later this year.

The NewsMail can reveal that Bundaberg will host this year’s grand final in all competitions if the season is held and completed.

The final will be held at The Waves Eagles home ground at Frank Coulthard Oval.

It will be the first time the decider has been hosted in Bundaberg since 2016 when Frank Coulthard Oval hosted the finals action.

The past two deciders have been held in Hervey Bay, at Keith Dunne Oval and Norm McLean Oval.

In 2017 the final was held in Gympie but that was under the QFA Sunshine Coast Wide Bay banner, which had a different set of rules.

Next year could see either Brothers Bulldogs or the Maryborough Bears host the decider.

AFL Wide Bay will decide that in time.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard confirmed the hosts and said it was consistent with what was discussed earlier this season.

It won’t change because of the coronavirus pandemic and the changes to the season.

“There is no doubt about it that the grand final will be held at The Waves,” Stothard said.

What also won’t change is who is hosting the Anzac Day clashes next year.

Every year the AFL Wide Bay pay their respects by hosting games on the day with seniors playing against each other.

This year’s matches were meant to be held in Bundaberg before the day and the games were cancelled due to the pandemic.

But Stothard said the games would remain in Bundaberg next year, with the games to be held at Brothers Bulldogs.

“Anzac Day was missed last this year, but it will be back under the spotlight next year, providing there is no COVID-19 second wave or anything else that prevents it,” he said.

Brothers Bulldogs are about to resume training next week when most of its age groups will return.

Seniors will start training on Tuesday and Thursday, starting on June 16 and go from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Reserves will train only on Thursdays at the same time, starting June 18.

Under-10, U12 and U14 start next Thursday from 4pm to 5.30pm

The club won’t be fielding sides in U16s or U8s.

There are strict guidelines for training including arriving right on time and getting to your designated areas in your training gear.

Players must leave once the session is done and must bring their own drink bottles.

Players must also hand sanitise before and after playing and stay in their designated areas.

To join the club, contact brosbulldogs@hotmail.com.

The Waves have already started their training at Frank Coulthard Oval, training in seniors and reserves on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.15pm onwards.

The club is also starting junior training with under-12, under-14 and under-16 training on Tuesday and Thursday from 5pm to 6pm.

Those in under-8 and under-10 will train on Wednesday at 4.45pm to 5.45pm.

The Waves vice president Damien Nunn said the club has had some interest so far from other codes.

“We’ll always take players who want to play, especially in a rugby league environment,” he said.

“There’s been some interest already from league players.”

To join The Waves, contact the club on 4152 1888.