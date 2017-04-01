Bundy the leading light

INTERNATIONAL GUEST: Australia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Brett Mason, chose to come to Bundaberg to speak about free trade and to seek feedback from the locals.

AUSTRALIA'S ambassador to the Netherlands was delighted to find out how optimistic and outward looking the Bundaberg community was.

Brett Mason has been in the region speaking about the importance of international relations and free trade while getting feedback from Bundaberg residents and business to take back to Canberra.

Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop called back all 113 Australian heads of mission, including Dr Mason, to a meeting in the capital last week.

The meeting was to help plan the new Foreign Policy White Paper which will outline how Australia can best meet its foreign policy goals.

The Heads of Mission then travelled to regional areas in the states and territories to explain Australia's vital interest in international relations and gain feedback.

Dr Mason chose Bundaberg.

He said a lot of people thought foreign policy didn't affect the man on the ground.

"The issues are a long way from Bundaberg but in the end they land here,” Dr Mason said.

"Particularly with the strong export trade Bundaberg enjoys.”

Dr Mason knows Bundaberg quite well and told of how he was sitting in the International Criminal Court in The Hague recently when he looked across the table to see the Ambassador for Romania with a bottle of softdrink.

It was a Bundaberg Brewed Drink.

He said it showed how international trade could help employ people in Bundaberg.

Dr Mason spoke with the chamber of commerce, the agriculture sector, council and university.

"I was struck by how positive everyone was about the region,” Dr Mason said.

"Bundaberg is a very outward-looking community.”

While some other regions are talking about protectionism, Dr Mason said the story was overwhelmingly in favour of trade in Bundaberg.

"It is very heartening,” Dr Mason said.

”I have been delighted how optimistic everyone is here in Bundaberg.”