29°
News

Bundy the leading light

Craig Warhurst
| 1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
INTERNATIONAL GUEST: Australia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Brett Mason, chose to come to Bundaberg to speak about free trade and to seek feedback from the locals.
INTERNATIONAL GUEST: Australia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Brett Mason, chose to come to Bundaberg to speak about free trade and to seek feedback from the locals. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA'S ambassador to the Netherlands was delighted to find out how optimistic and outward looking the Bundaberg community was.

Brett Mason has been in the region speaking about the importance of international relations and free trade while getting feedback from Bundaberg residents and business to take back to Canberra.

Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop called back all 113 Australian heads of mission, including Dr Mason, to a meeting in the capital last week.

The meeting was to help plan the new Foreign Policy White Paper which will outline how Australia can best meet its foreign policy goals.

The Heads of Mission then travelled to regional areas in the states and territories to explain Australia's vital interest in international relations and gain feedback.

Dr Mason chose Bundaberg.

He said a lot of people thought foreign policy didn't affect the man on the ground.

"The issues are a long way from Bundaberg but in the end they land here,” Dr Mason said.

"Particularly with the strong export trade Bundaberg enjoys.”

Dr Mason knows Bundaberg quite well and told of how he was sitting in the International Criminal Court in The Hague recently when he looked across the table to see the Ambassador for Romania with a bottle of softdrink.

It was a Bundaberg Brewed Drink.

He said it showed how international trade could help employ people in Bundaberg.

Dr Mason spoke with the chamber of commerce, the agriculture sector, council and university.

"I was struck by how positive everyone was about the region,” Dr Mason said.

"Bundaberg is a very outward-looking community.”

While some other regions are talking about protectionism, Dr Mason said the story was overwhelmingly in favour of trade in Bundaberg.

"It is very heartening,” Dr Mason said.

”I have been delighted how optimistic everyone is here in Bundaberg.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ambassador to netherlands bundaberg free trade agreement

Surfers risk lives after skylarking turns terrifying

Surfers risk lives after skylarking turns terrifying

A BODYBOARDER who got out of his depth surfing Moneys Creek has thanked the quick-thinking surfers who rescued him.

Families stuck in flooded streets says council no help

LITTLE VENICE: Chancellor Dr residents and Ron Rach in the flooded street during Thursday's downpour.

'We couldn't get out fast enough'

Bundy the leading light

INTERNATIONAL GUEST: Australia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Brett Mason, chose to come to Bundaberg to speak about free trade and to seek feedback from the locals.

Bundaberg positive about progress

71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

Wide Bay Burnett has registered over 70 claims in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The number is expected to increase

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

L3-12 and 41,43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $220,000 ...

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $300,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!