Bundy the first to taste new GYG fries

GYG FRIES: Bundaberg's Guzman Y Gomez is one of the first stores in Australia to launch the new GYG Fries. GYG employee Chris Robertson was excited to be one the first to try the newest meal.

THE salt is shaking and the fryer it hot at Bundaberg's Guzman Y Gomez as it launches it fries in an Australian first.

It has taken one year to find the perfect potato to create the golden brown fry which will be available from Thursday.

The fries are minimally processed from farm to plate and come in single serve or with a nacho fries option.

The nacho fries allows diners to load them up with their favourite toppings such as chicken, guacamole and salsa.

Taqueria manager Sean Ikstrums said he couldn't wait to share the newest option on the menu.

He said it would open the store up to be more family friendly.

"They're 100% gluten free, it's just potato, oil and salt,” he said.

"We're not about adding extra ingredients to make the fries last longer instead we looked at how we could better make and serve them.”

GYG staff member Chris Robertson was excited and said it would be a hard choice to decide what to have when dining.

The NewsMail was allowed to sneak in for a taste test and agreed the fries would definitely draw a crowd.

Guzman Y Gomez Bundaberg will launch their fries on Thursday at 10am.