Bundy teens strike top scores to represent state and country

Three Bundaberg bowlers have struck top scores recently, with two of them being chosen to represent Queensland in a Tasmanian Competition this year.

With decades of experience between them, Connor Dingle, Mitchell Williams and Kaleb Coyne have each etched their names on leaderboards and bowling lanes at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre.

The Bundy boys have also represented their state in competitions around the country.

Mitchell was recently the first ever bowler in Bundaberg to throw two perfect games, with a score of 300 each.

He's also the first and only junior to bowl a 300 in Bundy.

"To get a 300 alone in a great achievement, but two throw two in one night alone in Bundaberg has never been done before," he said.

Last year saw Connor throw his first 300.

"It was exciting and exhilarating, my heart was pounding like anything," he said.

"The first one is always the nerve wracking one."

Connor Dingle scored his first 300 last year.

Three weeks ago the boys placed well in a competition against other adult bowlers.

Mitchell placed 36th out of 81, Connor 43rd and Kaleb placed 2nd.

The 19-year-olds began participating in the sport from a young age, but at first didn't think they'd make it as far as they have.

Mitchell and Kaleb have also been selected in the Australian Youth Team.

"I didn't picture myself this far, but I'm here now and I'm rolling with it," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's bowling journey began about 10 years ago.

"I just found it impressive from a young age and started getting way too into it," he said.

"I looked at all the bowling balls and gear you can get and my brother did it as well and he was showing off.

"Now I've surpassed him … I've completed something I never thought I could.

"I was just a kid having fun, in a Friday afternoon league for two games a week for fun and then I started getting better at it."

Mitchell Williams was the first and only junior to score a 300 in Bundaberg.

For Connor, the journey began when he was in primary school.

"My sister started bowling so I just started in a different league that was going on at the same time," he said.

The boys said the advantages of bowling were that weather conditions didn't impact their play.

They shared their words of advice and encouragement for anyone considering taking up the sport.

"It's just like every sport, you have to keep practising and practising and then you'll get better and better and better," Connor said.

"I never thought I'd get to this stage, but I'm here now, I'm happy and it's just been such a great journey," Mitchell said.

"You can make so many friends."

