Bundy teen's shock cancer diagnosis

HELP FOR HARRISON: Harrison Lassig, 15, has been diagnosed with burkitts lymphoma. A cancer which has spread aggressively through his body. He is undergoing treatment in a Brisbane hospital.

HELP FOR HARRISON: Harrison Lassig, 15, has been diagnosed with burkitts lymphoma. A cancer which has spread aggressively through his body. He is undergoing treatment in a Brisbane hospital. Facebook

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

HARRISON Lassig is described as the boy everyone loves. He is thoughtful, kind and funny.

With a love for sport, getting sick was the last thing on Harrison's mind, but in early August the 15-year-old Bundaberg lad's life turned upside down.

A trip to hospital for what his parents and doctors suspected was a ruptured appendix turned out to be something much more sinister.

A scan of Harrison's body shows the cancer in black. Facebook

Scans revealed the teenager's body was riddled with a rare form of cancer and he was flown to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

The aggressive cancer, Burkitts lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, started in his immune cells and rapidly spread to his lymph nodes within his abdomen.

The Year 10 Bundy High student, who has five siblings, was started on heavy duty chemotherapy immediately.

His parents Kylie, an executive support officer at Bundaberg Hospital, and David Lassig, a manual arts teacher at Bundaberg State High School are finding it difficult to deal with the diagnosis of their middle child.

HELP FOR HARRISON: Harrison Lassig, 15, has been diagnosed with burkitts lymphoma. A cancer which has spread aggressively through his body. Facebook

Brisbane will be their new home for the next six to eight months.

His mum said Harrison was very active and he inherited his father's passion for hockey.

"His biggest love is hockey where he is a goal keeper, like his dad," she said.

"Harrison plays for Arrows Athletics which is the club his grandfather started playing for in 1949."

TEAM MATES: Harrison Lassig, 15, has been diagnosed with burkitts lymphoma. A cancer which has spread aggressively through his body. His Bundaberg Hockey team mates shaved their heads to show support for the teenager. Facebook

Just before Harry was diagnosed, he was preparing for the under-15 state schoolboys hockey championships in Rockhampton, where he was doing his best on hopes for Queensland selection.

But he was not able to make it or the grand final which took place this week but his teammates played hard for him, shaving their heads in support.

Family friend Yvette King spoke with the NewsMail, saying Harrison's parents were proud people and found it hard to ask for help.

"I'm not able to be there and wanted to help," Yvette said.

"I asked if I could set up a GoFundMe page but was originally told no, but the struggle the whole family is going through is hard, and in the end they agreed."

Kylie said she was overwhelmed with support and donations.

Words fail to come to mind of the generosity of all our friends in the support to each and every one of us," she said.

"We will always remember your words, your support, your generosity but most of all your love during one of the hardest things our family has to endure, thank you doesn't even touch the sides."

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com and search Help for Harrison.