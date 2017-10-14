Bundy teens on why they prefer US politics

"THE most I know about Malcolm Turnbull is that he is our president ... I mean prime minster,” one student said.

With the next state election nearing, the NewsMail sat down with a group of Bundy students to talk about how they viewed politics and, while some have an interest in the political system, they all said they know more about what is happening in America than Australia - because it's boring.

In a world where information is at our fingertips and memes are a form of communication, politics isn't a priority for millennials - but it's not because they don't care, it's because it's not interesting.

While they know the important role they play in Australia as a voter and want to better the future, the way politics is presented isn't engaging to majority of today's youth.

Shalom College student Benjamin Gardner-Smith is one of the few who watches some political-related programs, and said more live debates would make politics interesting as the rehearsal element was limited that made it more entertaining.

"I think politics is interesting because of the debate side of things,” he said.

St Luke's Anglican School student Zack Phillips said the talk show coverage in America, like what Stephen Colbert does, is what makes the political issues in the US understandable content and fun to listen to.

Katherine Stevens said you can't escape politics online but she would still rather watch a movie than a political debate.

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said "sadly” there wasn't an interest in politics among the student body.

"I don't think young people, generally, follow the news either domestic or international,” he said.

Students tell the NewsMail what they think matters in politics. Crystal Jones

"Some exceptions to this of course but generally, I get the impression that how the political system works is not a high priority for youth.

"The political/legal system would be studied in subjects like legal studies, schools used to have a subject called 'citizenship education'” but sadly, it has been squeezed out of curriculum offerings by the emphasis on literacy and numeracy.”

Student Cameron Darcy said he believed it was important for everyone to have a basic understanding of politics but "it's hard to keep up”.

He said politics needed to be broken down, but not to the point where it was no longer serious.

While television, radio and the tangible newspaper used to be the only way to keep-up-to date with what's going on, student Dalnette Kuyler said she got all her information through outlets like Facebook.

"Teenagers nowadays probably watch television a lot less,” Allen Preshy said.

"Because we just get it on our phones, I have a news app and the breaking news comes through or we are on our laptops.

"YouTube as well, I watch the trending videos.”

Students tell the NewsMail what they think matters in politics. Crystal Jones

Despite immediacy of news, lunchtime discussions aren't commonly based on news and politics, the students said.

A general lack of enthusiasm surrounding the culture of politics has some young adults following whoever their parents voted for.

Mr McMahon said he worried that students were not informing themselves about important issues and instead simply relying on what they are told by Facebook, their friends or parents.

He said he would "love” it if students were educated on the political system and parties in an objective manner before graduating.

"Our graduates will be voting in the next federal election.

"I think that the vote should only be given to people who are able to pass a test about the political system so that we could be more sure that the voting population is more engaged with the issues that are important.”

Mr McMahon said some issues that may be of significance to today's youth, highlighted by students, included: equality, support for vulnerable people, housing, healthy futures, education and unemployment.

Despite the countless generalisations made about millennials, there is a group of young adults who want to be politically active and they are involved in the Youth Parliament.

For anyone looking to find out more information about what affects them, visit the Parliament House website www.aph.gov.au, which highlights political aspects such as legislation that is being debated, or legislation that has already been brought in, along with how parliament works.

You can also contact your state MP, Leanne Donaldson in Bundaberg and Stephen Bennett in Burnett.

YOUNG GUN: The 2017 Youth Parliament Bundaberg Representative is Aradhana Samuel

ARADHANA TACKLING ISSUES FOR LOCAL YOUTH:

THIS year's Bundaberg Queensland Youth Parliament representative is Aradhana Samuel.

She joined the youth parliament to gain a better understanding of politics, and has since realised that this is a chance for her to be heard, and raise issues that are neglected.

Ardhana and her team created a bill focusing on multicultural and indigenous affairs, one of eight portfolios representatives can write bills for.

"Our bill aimed to eliminate the miscommunication between the law and young indigenous and multicultural offenders who may have been falsely accused of a crime they didn't commit or simply didn't understand,” Aradhana said.

Aradhana said it was important for students to utilise events such as the Youth Parliament to meet state politicians and learn from advice that is offered to them.

"I can confidently say that I have benefited from this experience and that I am a stronger, more independent individual because of it.”

POLITICIANS' THOUGHTS:

BUSINESS MISSION: Trade, Tourism and Investment Assistant Minister Keith Pitt is in India this week for Australia Business Week.Photo Contributed Contributed

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt

THERE is always a portion of the community which is very passionate about politics and this extends to young adults. Often it is because of something that has directly affected them.

I believe it is important for young adults to have an understanding of the three different levels of government and the areas of responsibility of each. Every person aged 18 and over has a democratic right, and a responsibility, to take part in the parliamentary process through elections.

People are given an opportunity to have their say and I believe they should exercise that right. One of the reforms impacting 18-25- year-olds includes a package of higher education reforms passed through the House of Representatives last month which will give students more choice, help boost student outcomes, and better value for taxpayers.

LOOKOUT REVAMP: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson listens to the audio guide at the upgraded Hummock viewpoint. Paul Donaldson BUN020517HUM3

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson

I ENCOURAGE all young people to get involved in politics and be informed on the issues that affect them. These young people are our future and their views are important.

Recently we saw more than 20,700 Queenslanders aged 18-25 enrol with the Electoral Commission for the postal survey on same-sex marriage - this shows how young people are engaged with politics.

They are having a discussion on the issues that are important to them. I was lucky to have a family that was very interested in politics, so my earliest memory of being political was when I was in primary school and I wrote a protest song about Malcolm Fraser. I hooked in two of my friends to help me perform it in front of my class. I've always had an awareness of how politics impacts the lives of young people and how many young people don't realise the power they have - their vote.

TOUGH ON JOBS: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett. Eliza Goetze

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett

I THINK we need to give young adults the credit they deserve. Generally speaking, I think they are engaged and are genuinely interested in making meaningful contributions to shape the future of this country.

Having said that I would certainly like to see more youth engagement and would welcome anything to enhance their interest and participation.

Social media has of course become a popular platform relied upon by young adults, so the likes of Facebook has become a vital way for me to reach out to young people and hear directly from them about the issues affecting them.

Every single vote is important, whether you're 18 or 80 - Everyone's voice should matter. With compulsory voting in practice, it's obviously important that young adults have a reasonable understanding of the issues affecting them.