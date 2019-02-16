Bundy teen's call out after 'hit and run' car-tastrophe

NO WITNESSES: Amber Streeter's car was damaged while she was at work on Thursday, and has put a call out for witnesses to come forward.

A BUNDY teen is seeking answers after her car was involved in an unfortunate run-in with another vehicle which left the front bumper hanging off.

Amber Streeter, 18, said all of this happened while she was at work on Thursday between 12.15pm and 12.45pm, with her car parked on the corner of Takalvan and Hampson Sts.

It was only when another co-worker rushed in to tell her what they'd seen that she found out.

"I had no idea ... She came in at about 12.45 and my boss had come in around 12.15 and said the car was fine at the time,” Ms Streeter said.

"I panicked. I was so shocked, I thought the wheel had come off.

"I don't know how, but the wheel cover kept rolling into the middle of the road, and some people kept putting it back.”

Ms Streeter said she immediately reported the incident to police, who have since checked CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses, but sadly to no avail.

"I made a police report and she went through all the cameras at the cemetery, we have a storage shed behind us and a hotel across the road and there is nothing.”

Taking to social media in the hope of finding a witness, she said she'd been involved in a "hit and run incident” while she was at work.

And while there are currently no witnesses coming forward, Ms Streeter said she had a fair idea of how her car was damaged.

"What I believe happened is someone has done a u-turn, hit my car and the whole front has come off,” she said.

"Everyone does u-turns down that street.

"Even dashcam footage (would help) ... I would love for that (witness to come forward) to happen.”

She said the repairs to her car would cost about $700, with RACQ telling her if she was able to find a witness, they'd be "happy not to charge” her.

If you have footage or details about the incident, call Ms Streeter on 0419 866 010.