Bundy teen to test himself at World Dwarf Games

WORLD GAMES: Sean Leyland has left Bundaberg for the World Dwarf Games in Canada.

BUNDABERG'S Sean Leyland was drawn to competing from a young age and now he has left the land girt by sea to compete in his first Dwarf Games.

Sean travelled to the other side of the world on Thursday to represent Australia at the World Dwarf Games in Ontario, Canada.

The NewsMail first spoke with Sean in March when he was one of the 40 or so short statued Aussies selected to take part in the 7th annual games.

World Games: Sean Leyland is off to the World Dwarf Games in August. Contributed

The ex-Rosedale State High School student was born with a condition known as dwarfism, but he won't let that, or anything else, hold him back and said life was about keeping one's head high.

There are more than 300 medical conditions which can cause dwarfism, which is defined as having an adult height of less than 147cm.

More than 500 athletes from all corners of the globe will compete through to August 12 in a range of sports including basketball, soccer, track and field, volleyball, swimming, table tennis, badminton, floor hockey, boccia, archery, kurling, powerlifting and marksmanship..

Sean will compete in athletics, soccer and basketball.

"I don't find any issue with my stature. I work my hardest and keep my standards high,” he said.

This year's games will be the largest sporting event in history held exclusively for athletes with dwarfism.

From a young age, Sean was drawn to competing and shows no signs of stopping now.

In the last two years, the teenager's achievements included first place in a number of competitions, including track and field.

Sean said it would be good to be on a level ground and he would be one of the youngest competitors from Australia.

The NewsMail spoke with the Australian team organiser who our community could cheer on Sean via live streaming.

It is available through the World Dwarf Games website which can be found www.worlddwarfgames2017.org/live-streaming/

It's not too late to help the squad with a donation to the groups GoFundMe page which aimed to raise $20,000 to help with costs to get them there.

To make a donation go to https://www.gofundme.com/7qqvqsys