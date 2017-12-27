Bundy teen on a path to superstardom

LIMELIGHT: Ceara ready to take the stage in Miss Teen Australia International competition.

LIMELIGHT: Ceara ready to take the stage in Miss Teen Australia International competition.

ONE of Bundy's own is in the fast lane to superstardom.

Fifteen-year-old Ceara Lewis has achieved huge success in the dancing and modelling industry in Los Angeles and now she's on her way to compete in the 2017 Miss Teen Australia International competition.

But before all that, she was a student at Branyan State School.

Ceara's mother Vicki Lewis said it was after working with renowned photographer Robbie Merritt that she found out about the competition and she couldn't wait to be involved when she found out charitable work was involved.

"This competition recognises hard working and devoted young women who have a passion to succeed in their dreams and show their journey and hard work in achieving their goals,” Ms Lewis said.

"Each finalist has many responsibilities and one is to source a charity they believe in - Ceara chose Act for Kids as this charity supports children that are suffering from neglect and abuse.

"Being a child herself she feels she relates, however after being admitted to hospital recently she became aware first-hand that there are children in her area that are feeling the affects of neglect and abuse and it broke her heart.

"So she decided to do something about it and after being discharged from hospital, she was advised she was the Queensland finalist.”

Ceara has already hosted one fundraiser, raising more $200 for Act for Kids.

With a passion for dance, Ceara is working hard to become a professional dancer and one day travel the world one stage at a time until she takes up teaching it.

She said she was both excited and nervous for the event.

If she wins in Sydney in February, Ceara will travel to Florida to represent Australia in July.