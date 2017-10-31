Bundy teen is building a future for himself

WHILE an education is important, it's not the be-all-end-all...

For some students, getting out of the classroom is the best thing they could do.

Bundaberg teenager Jake Thomson, 17, left school at the end of Year 11 to pursuit his passion for construction and was fortunate enough to gain employment.

"School wasn't really for me, it was pretty boring," he said.

"I dropped out at the end of Year 11 to start an apprenticeship, which I was first offered through work experience.

"And I now have a Certificate III in Cabinet Making and am employed."

Mr Thomson said despite taking construction classes at school, he learnt most of what he knows by working with his father.

"I didn't get a lot of support from the school system," he said.

"It's all good for people to go to university, but that's not the only option for people - who's going to build the houses for the doctors of the world to live in?"

When discussing the opportunities for employment in the Bundaberg region, Mr Thomson said they are busy with work but some people claim "there isn't enough work and others simply don't want to work".

Since working at JC Designer Kitchens for the past few months he said he's had the chance to fit and make kitchens, fix electrical and plumbing work, demolish kitchens and more, using a wide variety of hardware and tools.

"There is plenty of work around Bundaberg if you want it, what we need is a new Tafe," he said.

"The equipment and methods need to be up-to-date.

"They use under-mount runners instead of metal sides, the finger-joins and dovetails are still being taught, but not practised in the workplace - cabinet makers don't do that anymore."

Mr Thomson said he could think of about 10 other people he went to school with who have got an apprenticeship of some sort; whether it be as an electrician, cabinet marker or diesel fitter, however most of them finished Year 12.

For more information about apprenticeships and traineeships, Bundaberg has East Coast Apprenticeships, Busy at Work and several others.

JC Designer Kitchens is on 96 Mt Perry Rd. For more, phone 4151 8122.