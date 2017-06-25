Bundy teen injured after hit by Captiva

A Bundaberg teen was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.

A BUNDABERG teen has suffered serious injury after he was hit by a car in South Bundaberg this morning.

According to preliminary police investigations, the man was lying in the southbound lane of Maryborough St when he was struck by a gold Holden Captiva at 12.15am.

The 19-year-old was transported to the Bundaberg Hospital with serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teenager is believed to have chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

The driver of the Captiva was not injured.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.