MISSING: The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday.

MISSING: The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday.

POLICE are asking for help to find a boy missing from Elliott Heads.

The boy, 15, was last seen at Elliott Heads on Lihs Street about 1pm on Wednesday.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance and a slim build with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a green t-shirt and blue boardshorts with no shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the boy, or knows of his whereabouts, can phone Bundaberg police on 41539111 or Policelink on 131444.