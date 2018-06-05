Bundy teen cracks into world of business

BUNDABERG girl Courtney Fleming has proved it's not so bad to put all your eggs into one basket with Happy Hens Pastured Eggs.

The nineteen-year-old said she had more than 2400 chickens spread over several paddocks and guarded by trusty dogs.

"I was in university and I've always wanted to start my own business,” she said.

"Mum and dad have this big property and I've always loved chickens, these chickens are different to free range.

"They are never locked up, it creates a better life for the chickens.”

She said the hens were on open grass pastured paddocks 24/7, with their moveable sheds being switched into fresher grass areas every two days.

Starting in January, Ms Fleming said her customer base and online presence had been growing.

"I sell about over 1000 dozen a week - all in Bundaberg,” she said.

"I don't have a website, so I mainly use Facebook.”

Ms Fleming said the price typically sat between $6.50 and $8 and they could be bought from "basically all main IGAs, Fresh Fields, they are in some local cafes like Indulge, Alowishus and Oodies, and smaller shops and butchers”.

Ms Fleming said she was able to leave her happy hens in the paddock overnight because of the watchful eye of her Maremma dogs.

"There's one in each pen and they keep away the foxes and the birds,” she said.

"They are trained to stay in the pen and it's just in their breed, you stick them in with the chickens and they are pretty good.”

For more details or to get in touch with the business visit the Happy Hens Pastured Eggs Facebook page.