Bundy teen cops fines after riding in stolen car

IN COURT: Harley William Burgess faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to stealing, unauthorised dealing with shop goods and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

IN COURT: Harley William Burgess faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to stealing, unauthorised dealing with shop goods and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

AN EIGHTEEN year old man has copped a fine, but escaped having a conviction recorded, after being caught as a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

Harley William Burgess was charged in May with stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unauthorised dealing of shop goods and pleaded guilty to the offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court on the day off the offence Burgess was driving around Bundaberg in a blue Toyota Kluger which he thought belonged to a friend.

The vehicle was reported as stolen between May 22 and 23.

Burgess and the primary offender attended a service station in the Kluger where fuel was stolen.

The fuel was used to fill the car, however Burgess' part in the fuel drive off was only for fuel he stole in a gerry can.

Burgess was also dentified on CCTV footage stealing two energy drinks from the Everfresh supermarket by stuffing them in his pants.

Burgess' lawyer Gavin James told the court the teen made full admissions to police and gave them evidence to help in their investigations with the other offenders.

Mr James told the court his client was diagnosed with social anxiety and general anxiety in May.

Mr Jame ssaid Burgess was unaware the vehicle was stolen at the time.

In his submissions to the court, Mr James asked Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan to consider recording no conviction as his client was young and so he could find work.

Ms Hartigan took into account Burgess' personal situation and his full co-operation with police.

However, she did note the offences occurred after he received his anxiety diagnosis.

She warned Burgess to do something about his anxiety and to conduct the follow-ups recommended by his doctor.

"You need to do something about it," she said.

Burgess was given fine totalling $700 and was ordered to pay $34 restitution for the fuel and $5.90 for the stolen energy drinks.

Ms Hartigan recorded no conviction.