Bundy teen caught driving 67km over speed limit

SLOW DOWN: A 17-year-old Bundaberg North man was intercepted by police, travelling at an alleged speed of 147km/h in an 80km/h zone.

WEEK two of the Bundaberg Patrol Group's Operation Cold Snap draws to a close with hundreds of traffic infringements issued to Bundy drivers.

During the two week road blitz, 350 drivers were fined for speeding, Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said one of which was a teenager travelling 67km over the limit.

"Disappointingly, we've seen a young driver allegedly involved in a high end speed related offence,” she said.

"A 17-year-old Bundaberg North man was intercepted by police from Bundaberg Road Policing Unit at 11pm on July 6, travelling at an alleged speed of 147km/h in an 80km/h zone along Childers Road, Kensington.

"Consequences for the man include a $1177 Traffic Infringement Notice, six month licence suspension and eight demerit points.”

From July 3-10, three people were charged with drink driving with reported readings between 0.05 and 0.10% BAC, while a 35-year-old Kensington man was issued a Notice to Appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 13, after testing positive to a drug saliva charge.

Snr Const Loftus said the alleged drug charge occurred at 10.35am on July 8 along Horseshoe Drive, Kensington.

Last week one driver was caught for using a phone, eight failed to stop at a stop sign, two ran a red light, one ran a red arrow, four people made a U-turn at an intersection controlled by traffic lights, while one driver was find for driving three passengers not wearing a seatbelt.

She said one of the passengers was a child between six months old and four years, the other was a child between four years old and seven years old and a 16-year-old or older passenger.

This year's Operation Cold Snap totalled five drug drivers, six drink drivers, two police evasions, eight unlicensed drivers among other traffic infringements.

Snr Const Loftus urges drivers to get back into their school routine with school zones back in operation.

If you have information for police, phone on 131 444.

Op wrap